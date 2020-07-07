Video: Adam Armstrong scores insane wonder-goal from by the centre circle for Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers star Adam Armstrong has scored one of the goals of the season tonight.
Watch below as the 23-year-old pounced on a loose ball just outside the centre circle and produced a stunning long-range lob into the back of the net…
Adam Armstrong, remember the name ?????? pic.twitter.com/OCZcXartvO
— ??att (@Matt7grim) July 7, 2020
Unsurprisingly, this goal is all over Twitter this evening as fans go mad for the audacity of this strike, which is up there with the finest long-range efforts we’ve seen.
Everyone this weekend: Che Adams has just scored the goal of the season
Adam Armstrong: Hold my coat ?pic.twitter.com/yDUth2oAMp
— Dom Stirling (@DomStirling) July 7, 2020