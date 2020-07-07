Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise onto Dani Ceballos after his superb form at the heart of the Gunners’ midfield tonight.

Many Gooners were impressed by how Ceballos played, with some taking to Twitter to express the fact that they’d changed their mind about the Spain international, suggesting the club should sign him permanently.

Ceballos has been on loan at Arsenal from Real Madrid this season, and it’s not always been plain sailing for him at the Emirates Stadium for a combination of reasons.

The 23-year-old didn’t look an ideal fit in the side under Unai Emery as they generally struggled, and he then spent some time out injured and initially failed to break into Arteta’s plans when he got back to full fitness.

Now, however, Arteta believes the player has improved a lot and he told his post-match press conference, as quoted by Goal’s Charles Watts, that he feels optimistic about the partnership developing between him and Granit Xhaka.

Arteta on Ceballos: “Dani was excellent again. He and Granit bring us a lot of balance. They are evolving a lot together. Defensively Dani has made a big step forward, he’s enjoying himself.” — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 7, 2020

“Dani was excellent again,” the manager said.

“He and Granit bring us a lot of balance. They are evolving a lot together.

“Defensively Dani has made a big step forward, he’s enjoying himself.”