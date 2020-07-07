Arsenal in U-turn with Saint-Etienne over Saliba loan extension after recent positive talks

According to French publication L’Equipe, Arsenal and Saint-Etienne have resumed talks over an extension to William Saliba’s loan after a sour breakdown in discussions earlier this month.

L’Equipe report that positive talks are being held between the two sides which should allow Saliba to play for his boyhood club in their Coupe de France final against Paris Saint-Germain on July 24.

Both sides released damning statements slamming the other at the start of the month after they failed to agree an extension.

Arsenal’s statement suggested that concerns over Saliba’s fitness was their reasoning for not sanctioning an extension, whilst Saint-Etienne and now L’Equipe report that the Gunners were forcing them to forgo a €2.5m bonus that was agreed in last summer’s transfer to sanction a longer stay.

L’Equipe report that the 19-year-old defender is set to return to Saint-Etienne training on Friday.

More Stories / Latest News Contract signed: Manchester United defensive ace signs new one-year contract European giants circle around Arsenal attacker amid uncertainty over star’s future Deadline set: Manchester United told they must sign prime target by this date

The Gunners signed Saliba last summer for a fee of £27m as per BBC Sport and the French starlet returned on loan to his boyhood club for the season as part of this deal.

The centre-back has looked solid in his 17 appearances across all competitions this season, the ace’s outings have been limited due to a couple of injury troubles throughout the season.

Saliba figures to play a major role in Mikel Arteta’s side next season, with the Gunners still looking lacklustre in the heart of defence with the likes of error-prone David Luiz.

It’s great to see that the two clubs are on the right track to reach an extension agreement soon, it would’ve been devastating to see Saliba denied the chance to play in a cup final for his boyhood club.

It would be a really bad note for Arsenal to start Saliba’s Gunners career on if an extension isn’t agreed.