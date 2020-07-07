Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang may now be more likely to stay at the club after opening contract talks with the Gunners.

According to Guillem Balague on his YouTube channel, Barcelona are now increasingly confident they’re going to sign Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez, meaning Aubameyang has become more open to staying at the Emirates Stadium.

This could be a huge boost for new manager Mikel Arteta, who has inherited a difficult job at Arsenal and who could really do without losing such an important player so early on in his reign.

Aubameyang has scored 63 goals in 102 appearances for Arsenal and could undoubtedly play for most top teams in the world, so it’s hugely encouraging that developments at Barcelona perhaps now mean a stay in north London is looking more and more realistic.