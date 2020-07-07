Video: Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka floors Jonny Evans with quality assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal

Arsenal have a special talent on their hands in Bukayo Saka, who did brilliantly to set up this opening goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Leicester City.

Watch the video below as Saka’s quick feet put Foxes defender Jonny Evans on the floor, before his inch-perfect pass across the box finds Aubameyang, who was left with a simple finish to make it 1-0.

Leicester had started brightly at the Emirates Stadium, but this fine team move opened them up, with Dani Ceballos also playing a key role.

The Spanish midfielder’s raking through-ball found Saka, and the youngster then showed his quality to ensure Aubameyang’s job was as easy as possible.

GOAL FOR THE GUNNERS! ? Ceballos plays a superb through ball for Saka to roll into the path of Aubameyang, who does what he does best! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/HzrhjzvLF6 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 7, 2020

man Saka sat Evans DOWN. thoughts and prayers for him. pic.twitter.com/8p0SkeJATG — amadí ¨? (@amadoit__) July 7, 2020