Video: Arsenal wonderkid Bukayo Saka floors Jonny Evans with quality assist for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang goal

Arsenal have a special talent on their hands in Bukayo Saka, who did brilliantly to set up this opening goal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang against Leicester City.
Watch the video below as Saka’s quick feet put Foxes defender Jonny Evans on the floor, before his inch-perfect pass across the box finds Aubameyang, who was left with a simple finish to make it 1-0.
Leicester had started brightly at the Emirates Stadium, but this fine team move opened them up, with Dani Ceballos also playing a key role.
The Spanish midfielder’s raking through-ball found Saka, and the youngster then showed his quality to ensure Aubameyang’s job was as easy as possible.
