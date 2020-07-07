Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs interested in a transfer deal for Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Serbia international has long looked a top talent after some fine displays in Serie A and it seems some big teams are eyeing him up this summer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Chelsea are among the names interested in the £72million-rated Milinkovic-Savic, who could undoubtedly be a useful addition at Stamford Bridge.

It makes sense that the Blues might be looking at the 25-year-old, who might be viewed as an alternative to Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz, who has been strongly linked with the west Londoners by the Guardian and others.

It remains to be seen which of the two players might be more realistic for Chelsea, but fans would surely take either of them.

CFC have not had the most consistent season, and it’s still not certain they’ll finish in the top four as they hold only a narrow lead over Manchester United.

Frank Lampard has done some fine work with a youthful squad, but could do with more investment after already showing intent with deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech.