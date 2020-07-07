Menu

“Havertz is coming” – These Chelsea fans convinced major transfer will go through after Lampard’s latest line up

Chelsea’s team news for the game against Crystal Palace is out and many Blues fans are convinced it’s a hint that a transfer deal for Kai Havertz could be on the cards.

The Germany international has shone at Bayer Leverkusen and could clearly be a great fit in this Chelsea side, who remain in need of strengthening as they hold only a narrow grip on fourth place as things stand.

Chelsea star demands £80,000-a-week pay rise to commit to new contract

CFC have been linked strongly with Havertz by the Guardian and others, and now many fans think Frank Lampard is hinting at the deal by continuing to leave out Jorginho.

The Brazilian-born Italy international has been repeatedly left on the bench by Lampard in recent times, and it could be that he’s planning to make changes in that area of the pitch this summer.

Tuttosport have linked Juventus with an interest in Jorginho, and if he leaves it could well help Chelsea fund a bid for Havertz, who could be more to Lampard’s liking in terms of what he’s looking for in midfield.

Here’s some reaction to the team and what it might mean in terms of a move for Havertz…

