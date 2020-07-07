Chelsea’s team news for the game against Crystal Palace is out and many Blues fans are convinced it’s a hint that a transfer deal for Kai Havertz could be on the cards.

The Germany international has shone at Bayer Leverkusen and could clearly be a great fit in this Chelsea side, who remain in need of strengthening as they hold only a narrow grip on fourth place as things stand.

CFC have been linked strongly with Havertz by the Guardian and others, and now many fans think Frank Lampard is hinting at the deal by continuing to leave out Jorginho.

The Brazilian-born Italy international has been repeatedly left on the bench by Lampard in recent times, and it could be that he’s planning to make changes in that area of the pitch this summer.

Tuttosport have linked Juventus with an interest in Jorginho, and if he leaves it could well help Chelsea fund a bid for Havertz, who could be more to Lampard’s liking in terms of what he’s looking for in midfield.

Here’s some reaction to the team and what it might mean in terms of a move for Havertz…

So that’s Jorginho gone. Frank is clearly getting the squad ready for Kante/Kovacic/Gilmour to start next season as our deep lying playmaker. He needs to create room for Havertz…#CRYCHE https://t.co/1Uc0B0zXFH — Andrew Turmer (@AndrewTurmer) July 7, 2020

So Jorginho is benched!??? Meaning he’s leaving and Kai Havertz is coming… ? — Mphorable Nyana Wakhona (@PhozurSan) July 7, 2020

I think Lampard is making it quite clear. He wants us to sign Kai Havertz to play the role Barkley is currently playing and this is how it's gonna be with 1 CDM next season. We will never see Kante and Jorginho play together again. #CFC — Abhishek ?? ??? (@abhi_21_CFC) July 7, 2020

Jorginho would be sold to make funds for Havertz. #CFC#TransferTalk — Mandar (@Maddy_CFC) July 7, 2020

I think Lampard really wanna sell jorginho fact that he still benched him, #Havertz gonna replace him, #cfc #ChelseaFC — Kevin Krolmark (@kevin_krolmark) July 7, 2020

Nothing in it the system has made Jorginho obsolete for Chelsea. This is being done for Havertz — OBAID PATNI ? (@OPATNI) July 7, 2020

Now I’m sure Jorginho is leaving Chelsea ? But Havertz is going ??? #CRYCHE — Ayanfe (@Ayanfe_Tweet) July 7, 2020