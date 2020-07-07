Menu

“Pure quality” – These Chelsea fans rave about “underrated” star’s performance in win over Crystal Palace

Chelsea FC Crystal Palace FC
Posted by

Loads of Chelsea fans were pleased with the performance Mason Mount put in against Crystal Palace in this evening’s important 3-2 victory.

Mount has had a very solid first season in the Chelsea first-team, even if he’s not always been the most spectacular or eye-catching player to watch.

MORE: Chelsea among clubs interested in potential £72million transfer

The 21-year-old goes about his business very well and has shown real intelligence with his play, and it’s clear the homegrown starlet is very popular with Blues supporters.

Christian Pulisic will have caught the eye today with his fine solo goal at Selhurst Park, while defender Kurt Zouma stole the show late on with an incredible last-ditch saving tackle.

More Stories / Latest News

“We need a left footed centre-back” – Solskjaer spotted tapping up Man Utd transfer target! Click here to find out who.

Mount, however, is also getting plenty of praise from fans on Twitter as many agree he’s a hugely underrated talent.

Here’s some of the reaction from Chelsea fans as they discuss the strong performance of the young England international, who can be proud of what he’s achieved in his first full season in the west London giants’ first-team…

More Stories Mason Mount