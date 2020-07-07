Loads of Chelsea fans were pleased with the performance Mason Mount put in against Crystal Palace in this evening’s important 3-2 victory.

Mount has had a very solid first season in the Chelsea first-team, even if he’s not always been the most spectacular or eye-catching player to watch.

The 21-year-old goes about his business very well and has shown real intelligence with his play, and it’s clear the homegrown starlet is very popular with Blues supporters.

Christian Pulisic will have caught the eye today with his fine solo goal at Selhurst Park, while defender Kurt Zouma stole the show late on with an incredible last-ditch saving tackle.

Mount, however, is also getting plenty of praise from fans on Twitter as many agree he’s a hugely underrated talent.

Here’s some of the reaction from Chelsea fans as they discuss the strong performance of the young England international, who can be proud of what he’s achieved in his first full season in the west London giants’ first-team…

Mason Mount is pure quality #CRYCHE — Darshil Thakore (@imdthakore) July 7, 2020

Mount is so underrated tbh — Koosh9987 (@Koosh9987) July 7, 2020

Mount is actually so good, so underrated — Hasnain (@Hasnainiqbal1) July 7, 2020

Chelsea fans are finally giving Mount the credit he deserves and I love to see it — Megan? #ProjectAlwaysYou (@Megangaudie13) July 7, 2020

Mason Mount has established himself as a Chelsea Lynchpin. Prodigy. — Dhruv (@eccentric_dhruv) July 7, 2020

Must never get complacent with Mason Mount’s performaces. Insanely good. — Tess Derry (@tessderry1) July 7, 2020

Mason Mount does not get the credit he deserves from Chelsea fans — foley (@rors94) July 7, 2020

Oh and 1 more thing I don't want to hear anymore disrespect on Mason Mount's name. If by this time you can't see how good a player he is and how crucial he is to our system then you either don't watch Chelsea games or don't understand football at all #CFC — Wasiq (@WaCFC_) July 7, 2020

Mason mount could play with kai Havertz in a dream attacking midfield next season ??? — Nick/CFC?????????????????? (@carefreecfc1066) July 7, 2020