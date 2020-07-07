Menu

“Genuinely worried” – Some Chelsea fans dismayed by Blues ace’s major dip in form

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea right-back Reece James is not looking his best tonight and many Blues fans are concerned despite their team leading Crystal Palace 2-1 at half time.

Frank Lampard’s side went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic, but a screamer from Wilfried Zaha has allowed the home side back into the game.

MORE: Chelsea among clubs interested in potential £72million transfer

Many Chelsea fans think James has looked a real weak link in their team this evening, so it will be interesting to see if Lampard feels the need to make a change at half time.

See below for some reaction to James’ performance, with some clearly feeling he’s been on the way down for a while now, despite long looking such a promising young talent.

“We need a left footed centre-back” – Solskjaer spotted tapping up Man Utd transfer target! Click here to find out who.

More Stories / Latest News

The 20-year-old first really caught the eye on loan at Wigan last season, and has done well to become a regular in this youthful Chelsea side this season.

James is clearly a big prospect, but it may be that he needs a little break after being thrust into the CFC first-team at this young age.

More Stories Reece James