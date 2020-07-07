Chelsea right-back Reece James is not looking his best tonight and many Blues fans are concerned despite their team leading Crystal Palace 2-1 at half time.

Frank Lampard’s side went 2-0 up thanks to goals from Olivier Giroud and Christian Pulisic, but a screamer from Wilfried Zaha has allowed the home side back into the game.

Many Chelsea fans think James has looked a real weak link in their team this evening, so it will be interesting to see if Lampard feels the need to make a change at half time.

See below for some reaction to James’ performance, with some clearly feeling he’s been on the way down for a while now, despite long looking such a promising young talent.

I'm genuinely worried about Reece James man — Mayowa (@__yimika) July 7, 2020

What is Reece playing at? Just constantly looks so slow. — Uber Chelsea FC ? (@UberCheIseaFC) July 7, 2020

Reece James’ mentality at the moment looks worrying. He seems way too casual and uninterested. What’s happened since lockdown? #CFC — Bruce (@BruceSymmons) July 7, 2020

Reece James has not recovered from Bayern ragdolling him at all. These performances are getting worrying now — Ollie (@BehanCFC) July 7, 2020

The 20-year-old first really caught the eye on loan at Wigan last season, and has done well to become a regular in this youthful Chelsea side this season.

James is clearly a big prospect, but it may be that he needs a little break after being thrust into the CFC first-team at this young age.

James is struggling at right back for #CFC #CRYCHR — Simon Johnson (@SJohnsonSport) July 7, 2020

Can we talk about Reece James? — Frankie (@frankiegraulund) July 7, 2020

Reece James still rusty! — Sid???? (@Sid_ChelseaFC) July 7, 2020

I’ve definitely let myself get carried away with Reece James, he’s quite bad actually. Azpi at RB nullified Zaha completely the last time we faced Palace away — ??? (@PrimeRegista) July 7, 2020