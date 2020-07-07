According to the Times (subscription required), Tammy Abraham has informed Chelsea that he would like a wage of £130,000-a-week in order to commit to a new contract with the Blues.

The Times report that the striker would like parity with fellow academy graduate who earns a base salary of £120,000-a-week, which the Athletic report can rise up to a whopping £180k-a-week with bonuses.

The Times add that Abraham is waiting to see what Chelsea do in the transfer market before making a decision on his future, the ace currently earns £50,000-a-week and he certainly deserves a pay rise.

Chelsea have of course already secured the signing of Timo Werner ahead of this season, providing Abraham with serious competition – or perhaps a deadly strike partner.

Here’s what Lampard had to say on the England international’s contract situation recently:

“Tammy’s contract is not at a critical level and I will leave it to him and the club to discuss,”

“He has had a really good season. He needs to focus on giving us that Tammy we had earlier in the season, when he was scoring regularly.”

“You could see it in his demeanour through the week, that is what he needs to sustain all the time.”

Abraham enjoyed a phenomenal first-half to the season but the ace has not scored in his last 10 appearances across all competitions for the Blues.

The 22-year-old’s fine form have fired him back into the England setup, with the ace winning two caps for the Three Lions earlier this season.

Abraham has bagged 15 goals and six assist in 39 appearances across all competitions this season, this is a fine tally for a talent in his first season as an important player for the Blues.

The ace’s duck as of late could also be partly explained by the injury troubles that Abraham has dealt with in the second-half of the season.

With all respect to some of the question marks regarding the massive pay packets that footballers take home, this rise seems fair considering what Abraham has achieved, there’s also respectfully far lesser players than the striker that earn £130,000-a-week or above in the Premier League.

Whilst some may think that Abraham’s demands are farfetched and will attempt to bash the ace for commanding such a fee, it’s great to see a young man aware of his own value, Tammy’s got every right to hold fire on signing a renewal with the Blues.