Video: Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta forgets to take a knee in awkward start to Crystal Palace match

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta rather awkwardly forgot to take a knee at the start of today’s Premier League game against Crystal Palace.

Watch the video below as all the players perfectly observe the tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement, with the act of taking a knee inspired by NFL players such as Colin Kaepernick.

Azpilicueta, however, did a Sadio Mane by forgetting to actually kneel and started running down the pitch when the referee blew his whistle.

The Spaniard quickly realised his mistake, but it was pretty awkward nevertheless!