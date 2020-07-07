It’s understandable that some managers will look at a player who’s out of favour at a bigger club and think they can get the best out of them, but it’s a recruitment strategy that rarely works out.

West Ham are stuck in that place where they can be attractive to players at bigger clubs who need to move, but they are also a great destination for promising players who want to push on and play at a higher level.

The fans have seen some success with Jarrod Bowen who has impressed since arriving from Hull, so you would think they might try to recruit similarly promising players from the lower level.

The Independent have reported that David Moyes wants to go in a totally different direction, as he wants to sign Phil Jones and Jesse Lingard from Man United if West Ham can avoid relegation this season.

In some ways they might be seen as high profile additions, but it’s hard to look at it as anything other than paying big wages to players who have shown they aren’t good enough over a long period of time.

The report does suggest that Man United are open to selling both players this summer so it certainly sounds possible, but it’s not exactly an exciting rumour from a West Ham point of view.