According to reliable Bild journalist Christian Falk, Borussia Dortmund have informed Manchester United that should they wish to sign Jadon Sancho, they will need to do so by August 10.

It appears as though the only major stumbling block that is preventing a return for Sancho to Manchester is the two clubs’ failure to agree a transfer fee as of yet.

The Mirror report that Dortmund are sticking to their £100m valuation of the 20-year-old, despite the expected crash of the transfer market due to the financial impact of the Coronavirus pandemic on clubs.

It’s even added by the Mirror that Sancho has already provisionally agreed a five-year contract with the Red Devils, worth an initial £140,000-a-week – that could rise to £200,000-a-week.

Update @Sanchooo10: Ultimatum from @BVB to @ManUtd. If United wants to bid for Sancho, the deal must be done til August 10th @BILD_Sport — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) July 7, 2020

United will have finished their Premier League campaign by August, but the Red Devils will still need to remain focus on the remainder of the Europa League which will take place next month.

It will be interesting to see if the side pre-agree a deal for Sancho by the allotted deadline they’ve been set by Dortmund.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side could seriously do with bolstering their wide ranks, especially considering that Anthony Martial has transitioned into a centre-forward, with Marcus Rashford also being deployed through the middle on occasion.

Tricky attacker Sancho has been near unstoppable this season, the wide man has scored 20 goals and chipped in with 20 assists in 44 appearances all competitions this term.

It’s fair to say that Sancho has effectively mastered the Bundesliga and will need to join another club if he wishes to take himself to the next level, the Premier League would give the ace the biggest platform.