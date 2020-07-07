Four-man Solskjaer transfer shortlist touted as Man Utd eye attacking reinforcements

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has four transfer targets on his radar as he looks to bolster his attack further this summer.

The Red Devils look to have found answers in that department in recent months, and particularly after the restart with Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all getting on the scoresheet and causing problems.

Coupled with the quality provided by Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes behind them, Solskjaer appears to have a potent attack at his disposal already, but it’s suggested that he could be looking at ways to improve it still.

As noted by the Express, Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho is still the top target for Man Utd, and they are said to be hoping to pay around £50m for him given the financial impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the quality and the future potential of the England international, it’s difficult to see a deal for that kind of figure being done.

Nevertheless, it’s added that Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Moussa Dembele are all on Solskjaer’s shortlist too and that one of the them could be signed in addition to Sancho, rather than as an alternative.

Time will tell if they can pull off such an ambitious transfer plan, but ultimately it would certainly begin to raise belief that Man Utd are moving towards becoming a threat again and being able to compete on multiple fronts for major honours.

Having scored 14 goals in five games since the restart, this arguably doesn’t need to be a priority. However, it sounds as though Solskjaer is not done in terms of finding a long-term strategy to make them one of the more dangerous attacking sides in Europe.