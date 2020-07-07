Video: Olivier Giroud goal makes it 1-0 to Chelsea after Willian ignores Gary Cahill injury

Olivier Giroud has scored to make it 1-0 to Chelsea away to Crystal Palace this evening after a simple cut-back by Willian.

This, however, was made possibly by a slip from Gary Cahill, who went over injured in the build-up to this goal, giving Willian an easy chance to get a ball into the box.

Watch the video clip above as Giroud does well to finish from close range, but there’s no doubt the Blues were given a big advantage by playing on due to Cahill’s injury.

Technically they haven’t broken any rules, but it’s not exactly great sportsmanship from Frank Lampard’s side, who might normally have put the ball out if they perhaps weren’t so close to their opponents’ goal.