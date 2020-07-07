Agent hints at possible stumbling block over Jack Grealish Manchester United transfer

The agent of Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has perhaps hinted at a potential stumbling block for Manchester United in the race to sign his client.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a superb season for Villa, and will be aiming to keep his club in the Premier League before considering any potential move over the summer.

Still, his agent Jonathan Barnett has told Stretty News that he thinks a move to a Champions League club could be good for Grealish – something that Man Utd are not currently looking set to be able to offer him next season.

“He’s not interested in anything else other than fighting to get Aston Villa out of any trouble,” Barnett told the Man Utd blog.

“On the other hand, I think as far as his career is concerned, it would be great for him to play in the Champions League and develop his great skills and I’m not sure in which country or where that will be.

“But that conversation won’t happen now because all he wants to do is fight and help Aston Villa.”

“We need a left footed centre-back” – Solskjaer spotted tapping up Man Utd transfer target! Click here to find out who.

The Red Devils are five points behind Chelsea at the moment, albeit with a game in hand, while they’d also still be behind Leicester City on goal difference even if the Foxes lose to Arsenal tonight.

In short, it’s far from guaranteed United will be playing in Europe’s top club competition next season and that might hurt their hopes of landing Grealish.

The England Under-21 international has been strongly linked with a move to Old Trafford by the Express and others.