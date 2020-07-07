Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has been warned he could lose his place to wonderkid Mason Greenwood at some point in the future.

The Red Devils are lucky to have had two such quality forwards coming through from their academy just a few years apart, and pundit Glenn Hoddle has discussed the pair and how the team might line up.

Hoddle told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro, that he could see Greenwood becoming the better finisher than Rashford, and it’s certainly easy to see why he might have come to that view.

The 18-year-old looks a huge prospect and has arguably made more of an impact in the United first-team at this age than Rashford did when he first broke through at around the same stage in his career.

Still, Rashford is a top class talent as well and has arguably just had his best season for Man Utd, showing that he’ll surely continue to improve, provided he can stay fit.

Hoddle’s words may serve as something of a warning for him, however, as the pundit said: “I think he’s a wonderful player now and he’s only going to get better and better.

“I’m really impressed with the two feet. I love to see players play with two feet. He’s got a right foot and he’s got a left foot. I think Phil [Neville] is right about playing him right in a wide berth. Will he end up down the middle? Maybe, maybe not.

“I think he will push Marcus Rashford out of the team. There’s a quote. I think he will end up being a far better clinical finisher and in the end I think you’re going to have to put this lad in first ahead of anyone else.

“Their front three at the moment is working really well for them, [But] When you look at [Anthony] Martial [and Rashford] they’re all wingers really; they want to play wide.

“So if they did go and get a centre forward, I think he could play round a real main focal centre forward and have him playing round there. Wow! He could be anything with the two feet.”