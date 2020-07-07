Sassuolo have announced that they will not be selling Jeremie Boga to Manchester United or any other club this summer.

The 23-year-old has shone in Serie A and it’s little surprise to see him recently linked with United by Stretty News, as well as other big European clubs.

AC Milan have also been linked as being among his admirers, but Sempre Milan now quote Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali as firmly ruling out a sale.

He said: “We want to keep the big players, it’s our desire for the next season.

“How much is Boga worth? A problem that I don’t ask myself, because we don’t want to sell. I declare him officially non-transferable.”

United will hope they can instead wrap up a deal for Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, who has long been linked as the club’s top option in attack.

Boga started out at Chelsea earlier in his career and failed to make it at Stamford Bridge, though it now looks like the Blues could live to regret letting him go.

This has happened before to Chelsea, who let the likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne leave as youngsters before seeing them develop into world class talents for their rivals.