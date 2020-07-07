Long serving ace won’t play for Liverpool again as Klopp doesn’t want to jeopardize a summer transfer

The current situation for Adam Lallana must be a weird one, as you have to think he would love a chance to play in front of the fans one last time.

Unfortunately that won’t be possible, and it really would be a shame if he picked up a needless injury by playing in a meaningless game before the end of the season.

It sounds like Jurgen Klopp is trying to protect his player with this, but reports are suggesting that he won’t play for the club again:

Adam Lallana has almost certainly played his last game for Liverpool. He is training with the squad each day but Jurgen Klopp will not select him as he does not want to jeopardise his end of season move. Leicester remain favourites ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) July 7, 2020

It does make a lot of sense when you consider that Liverpool have already won the league, while there are no fans in the grounds so it would also be an empty goodbye.

Lallana moved to Liverpool in 2014 and now appears destined to leave this summer, but he will be fondly remembered after 22 goals in 178 games.

He was a regular in his first two seasons but injuries started to catch up with him and he struggled to get a regular run in the team, so this looks like the natural time for him to move on.