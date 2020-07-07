Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba is reportedly excited at the prospect of the club sealing the transfer of Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils have long been linked with the Borussia Dortmund winger and it was recently claimed they’d agreed personal terms with the player ahead of a potential move, according to the Transfer Window Podcast.

Sancho is one of the most exciting young players in world football right now and it would indeed be intriguing to see him in the Premier League, with Pogba apparently a fan as well.

This is according to The Athletic, who suggest the France international has privately expressed a positive response to the Sancho transfer rumours.

It remains to be seen if United can definitely get the Sancho deal done, but even if they don’t, this news suggests Pogba is thinking long-term about life at Old Trafford.

This is encouraging as the 27-year-old’s future has so often been in doubt after an up-and-down career in Manchester so far.

It’s clear to see that MUFC’s improvement under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer seems to be helping Pogba, especially with the addition of Bruno Fernandes to the side this January.

A signing like Sancho would be another fine purchase that could help get the best out of Pogba at Man Utd at long last.

