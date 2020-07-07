Manchester United are not expected to pay a £100million transfer fee for Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho this summer.

The Red Devils could do with strengthening in attack this summer, and Sancho looks one of the biggest prospects in world football at the moment.

However, James Cooper of Sky Sports has explained why he thinks Man Utd will not be meeting that asking price.

Although he thinks Sancho could still be targeted by United, Cooper told Sky Sports he felt the club would try to get that fee down either through a swap deal or through the inclusion of potential add-ons and bonuses.

“I don’t think we’re going to see a £100m transfer fee. There’s going to be some money down, there might be players involved, there might be sell-ons or buy-ons, just to protect them and give Dortmund the kind of money they deserve,” he said.

“Before COVID-19 I think everyone looked at it and thought that’s a £100m signing. But I don’t think anyone is writing a £100m cheque at Manchester United for one player.”

In the end, United fans won’t care too much about how they get Sancho, as long as the England international eventually ends up at Old Trafford.

It could be worth trying a swap deal as Cooper suggests, with a number of current players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side perhaps not really good enough and possible candidates for the exit door anyway.

The tricky thing is finding a player Dortmund might also be interested in who isn’t also a player who might still have potential to succeed with MUFC.