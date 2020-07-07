The agent of Manchester United youngster Tahith Chong has made it clear he feels his client has a future at Old Trafford but needs playing time soon.

Speaking to Stretty News, Chong’s representative Jonathan Barnett said he perhaps sees the player going out on loan next season in order to get more action on the pitch and that that could be something that needs to be discussed.

“He (Chong) believes. We all believe that he has a future there. I think he’s a great talent,” Barnett told the Man United blog.

“But he needs to be playing games and if that means going out on loan then maybe that’s something which we need to be talking about.”

United fans may well agree that this is the right move for the Netherlands Under-21 international after his lack of a breakthrough at the club so far.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has other decent options in attack right now, so Chong might well struggle to get more chances just yet, despite looking an exciting young talent.

The 20-year-old joined United at a young age and has shown some glimpses of real talent, but fans would probably agree that if he can play regularly somewhere else for a year that might be the best next step for him in order to stake his claim for then being more of a regular in Solskjaer’s side.

