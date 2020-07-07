The agent of Manchester United winger Daniel James has backed him to stay at the club despite some talk that the Wales international could be heading out on loan.

Speaking to Stretty News about James’ future, Jonathan Barnett ruled out the prospect of the young winger heading way from Old Trafford, even on a temporary basis.

“I think if you asked generally the people at Manchester United and I am presuming, I haven’t spoken to them but they would be very pleased with his progress,” Barnett told Stretty News.

“It’s very normal with a young player that he has a little dip in his form at the same time that the other guys have done extremely well, so he’ll have to wait his chance and when he gets it, he’ll take it.”

When asked about a loan, he added: “No. He’s a major part of Man United’s team. I see him playing for Man United.”

James has had a decent first season at United, but some fans will no doubt have expected a little more from him after a bright start from which he has since faded.

The 22-year-old is clearly a promising young player who could have a big future at the club, but he might well benefit from a loan move at the moment, following a report from the Sun which suggested that could be on the cards.

United fans will no doubt be hoping to see better from James next season if he does stay at the club, though it could be even harder for him to get on the pitch and make an impression if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lands some of his rumoured big-name targets.

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho continues to be linked with MUFC by Sky Sports and others, while another recent report from Stretty News linked Jeremie Boga as a possible cheap alternative for the Red Devils.