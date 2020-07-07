Opinion: Eight time Bundesliga winner would be the perfect signing for Arsenal after it’s announced he will leave Bayern Munich

Sometimes the most important signings are the ones that won’t come with much fanfare, but signing Javi Martinez could be ideal for Arsenal.

For years they’ve needed a calm influence who can anchor the midfield, and the Spaniard would bring so much experience and quality to the role.

He’s only 31 so he would have a few years left at the top level, while this report suggests that he won’t be expensive either:

Exklusiv: Die Entscheidung ist gefallen. Nach Informationen dieser Redaktion wird @Javi8martinez den @FCBayern in diesem Sommer verlassen. Er erhält die Freigabe für einen Wechsel. (€) #Bayern #FCBayern #Martinez https://t.co/xCcsqZktKW — Funke Sport (@FunkeSport) July 7, 2020

It does sound like a small fee could be required, but it should be affordable and he could be perfect for Arsenal.

He’s got experience of playing and winning at the top level, he’s won the Bundesliga eight times and he was part of the Spain team that won the World Cup and the European Championships.

Mikel Arteta’s midfield does have a few classy playmakers who could thrive if they have a solid anchor behind them, and that’s what Martinez would bring to the team.

He’s had his injury concerns in the past but he usually plays more than 30 games a season, and his ability to drop back into the defence would be handy too.

There’s no sign of where he would want to go – a return to Athletic Bilbao will always be a possibility – but Arsenal could do a lot worse than add him to their squad this summer.