Video: Christian Pulisic fires in quality second goal for Chelsea against Crystal Palace

Christian Pulisic has scored a fine second goal for Chelsea tonight in their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace.

Watch below as the USA international shows confidence on the ball to drive into the Palace penalty area, running at their defence before firing a powerful effort in at the near post.

Pulisic was slow to get going for Chelsea earlier this season, and occasionally seemed to be out of favour with Blues manager Frank Lampard.

Now, however, no one can doubt he’s showing his worth for this Chelsea side as a very capable Eden Hazard replacement.