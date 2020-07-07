Adrien Rabiot may not have had the best first season at Juventus, but he’s shown his class with a stunning solo goal against AC Milan tonight.

The Frenchman has long looked a top talent after an impressive career at Paris Saint-Germain, but his lack of impact at Juve had led to speculation he could soon move on.

Arsenal have been linked with Rabiot by Le 10 Sport, and it’s easy to see why the Gunners may have been keen to give him a lifeline due to their lack of quality in midfield at the moment.

Talk about individual brilliance… look at this Rabiot run from inside his own half! Stunning ??? #MilanJuvepic.twitter.com/xg8ugrqWdX — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) July 7, 2020

Rabiot could surely be an upgrade on the likes of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira, and this superb run and powerful strike shows why.

Still, the bad news for Arsenal is that this strike will surely buy him a bit more time at Juventus and remind the club why they signed him in the first place.

An OUTSTANDING individual effort by Adrien Rabiot! ? Wins the ball in his own half, powers on with his run, and drills it home from outside the box ? pic.twitter.com/0AiOLmf9fV — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 7, 2020

“We need a left footed centre-back” – Solskjaer spotted tapping up Man Utd transfer target! Click here to find out who.