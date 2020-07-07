Report suggests four players that could be swapped as Barcelona eye Spurs duo

While it’s clear that swap transfers will dominate the headlines this summer, there’s no way it can happen if both clubs aren’t interested in the deal.

A lot of reports seem to throw out names of unwanted players and suggest that they are probably worth the same as someone else, but that’s not really how it works.

The “selling” club will have to find a way to pay these players who are being sent their way and the individuals also have to agree to the move, so a report from The Evening Standard will be interesting to Spurs fans.

They claim that Barcelona have approached the London club about deals for Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele, but they would need to be swap deals due to their financial situation.

They need a long term successor to Jordi Alba and Sessegnon could be a good fit there, while Ndombele would bring quality and energy to an ageing midfield.

The problem will be actually agreeing a deal, and there’s nothing to indicate that anything is close at this point.

They do point out that Ivan Rakitic, Philippe Coutinho, Nelson Semedo and Samuel Umtiti are all thought to be available, but it’s not clear if Spurs have any interest.

It sounds like both teams are lacking in funds so this could be a good way for both to freshen up their squads, so it will be interesting to see if this goes anywhere.