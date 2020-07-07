These fans are convinced Arsenal ace is finished at the club after omission from the squad vs Leicester City

Football is filled with examples of players who were axed from the squad before slowly being snuck back into the team, but the current situation might not be good for Matteo Guendouzi.

He’s been left out of the past few Arsenal squads after his antics against Brighton, and there’s no sign of him being reinstated.

The biggest problem is that Mikel Arteta is a rookie manager, so he is still trying to prove himself and earn the respect of his team.

That means making big decisions and sticking to them, so making a U-turn on this could be seen as a weakness and in a way, it makes it much more unlikely to happen.

He’s been left out of the team again tonight as Arsenal face Leicester City, and these fans seem sure that his time at the club is now done:

Guendouzi is really done at the club ? — Bobby (@thisis_Bobby) July 7, 2020

Looks like guendouzi is finished at my club pic.twitter.com/roIxt5Eq0R — ??? (@nammaArsenal) July 7, 2020

Ozil and Guendouzi left out yet again. Looks like both of them clearly have no place here anymore. Interesting team, would’ve gone with something slightly different but most importantly just hope we get the win. https://t.co/umfxz0O9Ch — Andrew (@andrewafc_) July 7, 2020

Guendouzi and Ozil are finished ??? https://t.co/0sFYn46qsV — Kola (@ksekoni__) July 7, 2020

Looks like we're never going to see Guendouzi or Ozil in an #Arsenal shirt again — Richard Webster (@rw_83) July 7, 2020

It looks like Arsenal will need to sell players this summer to raise funds for the transfer market, so you have to think this will only hurt his transfer value.

It now seems inevitable that he’s on his way out of the club, so it might be a good idea to agree a deal with someone as soon as possible.