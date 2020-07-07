Menu

These fans suggest that Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney may be better than Liverpool’s Andy Robertson

Arsenal FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Supporting Scotland is tough in so many different ways, but it’s especially cruel that we now have have two potentially top class players – and they both play at left back.

The decision around Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney has been a tough one for years, Tierney has been tried out in other positions but it just doesn’t work.

The real issue surrounding Robertson is he’s a totally different player when he plays for Liverpool. For his club he’s surrounded by greatness, he’s in a productive system that allows him to bomb forward and he has quality players to give the ball to.

READ MORE: Opinion: Eight time Bundesliga winner would be the perfect signing for Arsenal after it’s announced he will leave Bayern Munich

At international level he looks scared of getting on the ball and his confidence disappears, so there was always going to be a debate about giving Tierney a shot.

One of the biggest problems with this debate is Liverpool fans will stick by Robertson, Celtic fans love Tierney, Rangers fans are too caught up in themselves to be balanced about anything Celtic related and Premier League fans do not like it when anyone from the Scottish Premiership is compared to one of the better players in their league.

There’s been a feeling from Scotland fans for a while that Robertson isn’t living up to the hype at international level, and the debate has spilled out into Twitter after Tierney’s impressive run of form for Arsenal:

It’s interesting to note that most of the fans who defend Robertson point to his team achievements, but that’s the whole point – he’s in a much better team but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a much better player.

It’s likely that Stevie Clark will stick with Robertson for the EURO 2021 play-offs later this year, but if Tierney keeps impressing then Robertson’s place at international level isn’t safe.

More Stories Andrew Robertson Kieran Tierney