These fans suggest that Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney may be better than Liverpool’s Andy Robertson

Supporting Scotland is tough in so many different ways, but it’s especially cruel that we now have have two potentially top class players – and they both play at left back.

The decision around Andy Robertson and Kieran Tierney has been a tough one for years, Tierney has been tried out in other positions but it just doesn’t work.

The real issue surrounding Robertson is he’s a totally different player when he plays for Liverpool. For his club he’s surrounded by greatness, he’s in a productive system that allows him to bomb forward and he has quality players to give the ball to.

At international level he looks scared of getting on the ball and his confidence disappears, so there was always going to be a debate about giving Tierney a shot.

One of the biggest problems with this debate is Liverpool fans will stick by Robertson, Celtic fans love Tierney, Rangers fans are too caught up in themselves to be balanced about anything Celtic related and Premier League fans do not like it when anyone from the Scottish Premiership is compared to one of the better players in their league.

There’s been a feeling from Scotland fans for a while that Robertson isn’t living up to the hype at international level, and the debate has spilled out into Twitter after Tierney’s impressive run of form for Arsenal:

Robertson plays in a great team. Tierney is a great player. There’s the difference. — Jamie McLeary (@JamieMcLeary64) July 7, 2020

I got to watch a lot of both in Scotland, and Tierney is better now than Robertson was the day he moved to Liverpool. Robertson has powered himself onto another level, but Tierney absolutely has the potential to do the same. — Gordon Struth ? (@gordon_struth) July 7, 2020

I would play both, Tierney left back Robertson left mid. Must be worth trying it out? — John Muldoon (@JohnMul78134939) July 7, 2020

I have been watching him closely. I think he is much better than Robertson. Better defender by far and plays forward passes where Robertson always passes back unless he is on an overlap. Just feel Tierney has the whole package. Aggressive as well. What a player for Arsenal. — Stu (@Stu46126550) July 7, 2020

Kieran tierney is a better all round player than andy robertson will ever be..Robertson is decent but lets face it he boots the ball 30 yds up the line every wk for mane or salah to run on to,kt has alot more to offer than that.. — John O'byrne (@Scotlandshero15) July 7, 2020

He is a great player, but Robertson is World Class. Unless Tierney can be a better CB or RB than someone else already in there, he should be back up for Robertson imo. — Mr Snrub ?? (@kris_cpfc) July 7, 2020

Tin hat on here, but I’ve always said that if Tierney could stay fit and get a regular start at Arsenal then he will become a better player than Robertson. Both are class, but for me KT has more of an all round game ie he can defend and attack exceptionally well. — ????????? (@PaulAllen2018) July 7, 2020

Andy Robertson’s weakness is defending. Scotland spend most of their time defending. Kieran Tierney is the better bet. — Jonny McFarlane (@jonnyrmcfarlane) July 7, 2020

It’s interesting to note that most of the fans who defend Robertson point to his team achievements, but that’s the whole point – he’s in a much better team but that doesn’t necessarily mean he’s a much better player.

It’s likely that Stevie Clark will stick with Robertson for the EURO 2021 play-offs later this year, but if Tierney keeps impressing then Robertson’s place at international level isn’t safe.