Transfer boost for Arsenal as target refuses to sign a new deal which would increase €30m release clause

With the current financial situation it’s almost impossible to figure out what will represent value in the transfer market, so it’s natural to evaluate things on how they were before.

€30m for a top class defender would seem like a bargain in January, so this report could be an interesting one for Arsenal.

Since the restart it’s been clear that Arsenal need to improve at the back, and a report from AS has suggested they are looking at Athletic Bilbao defender Unai Nunez.

One of the biggest take aways from this surrounds his contract situation, as they suggest that he’s refusing to sign a new contract. That means his current release clause of €30m stands, so it’s understandable that top clubs will start to take notice.

He’s only 23 but he’s already a Spanish international, although his lack of first team experience might be a worry. He’s only played in 57 La Liga games so there’s no doubt that he would be a risk, but it could be one worth taking.

The report does say he’s out with an injury so it could depend on how well he recovers, while they also claim that Arsenal will face interest from West Ham and Everton for his signature.

There is no sign that a deal is close at this point, but it’s worth keeping an eye on him this summer to see if he does leave.