Video: Danny Welbeck shows incredible improvisation to score an overhead kick vs Norwich

It’s fair to say that some overhead kicks are purer than others, and this one from Danny Welbeck has a large element of shin involved.

In a way it’s probably a good thing that he didn’t catch it perfectly, as it allowed the ball to loop away from the keeper and into the top corner:

Welbeck as a history of improvising and scoring some unconventional goals, but this could be a huge one for Watford as they look to avoid relegation.

Welbeck’s career will sadly be remembered by most as a talented player who was injury prone and forced out wide due to his work rate, but this shows that he has some (perhaps unintended) class too.

