Video: Lazio’s Serie A hopes implode as former Barcelona ace Patric sent off for BITING his opponent

Admittedly biting someone isn’t funny or acceptable, but Patric’s reaction here is one for the ages.

It’s clear he knows that he’s messed up as he sinks his teeth into a Lecce player’s arm, but somewhere inside a voice has clearly told him that VAR might not notice if he just runs away.

They did notice, he got sent off and Lazio lost the game:

Patric sent off after a VAR review for BITING Donati's arm ? An astonishing moment as Lazio's Scudetto hopes fade away against Lecce ? pic.twitter.com/G9aBBijuwg — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) July 7, 2020

They were already 2-1 down so the loss can’t really be blamed on him, but this is absolute madness from the Spanish defender.

He joined Lazio after a promising spell with Barcelona’s B side, but he’s never truly managed to find a regular spot in the Lazio team.

In the past he’s been the victim of his own versatility as he’s moved around too much, but he’ll probably struggle to get back into the team after this incident.

Juventus can now go ten points clear at the top with only seven games remaining, so it’s looking like Lazio’s title challenge is over.