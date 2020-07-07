Video: Paul Pogba helped David de Gea almost land massive confidence boost in Man United’s win vs Bournemouth

Paul Pogba was almost successful in his attempts to help David de Gea save Josh King’s penalty in Man United’s 5-2 win over Bournemouth this past weekend.

After Eric Bailly was controversially deemed to have handled the ball in the opening minutes of the second-half, United academy graduate King had the chance to score for the Cherries.

King calmly tucked away the penalty but replays actually show that Pogba almost handed out-of-form De Gea a massive confidence boost by telling the Spaniard which way to dive.

Pogba noticed which way his former academy pal would be going almost immediately and signalled as such to De Gea, the stopper was extremely close to keeping this spot-kick out.

Take a look at the moment below:

Yo why have I only just noticed Pogba telling De Gea which way to dive??? He almost got there too… pic.twitter.com/HXzEQJBel1 — Jason (@UTD_Jason) July 5, 2020

Pictures from afcbTV and BT Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Shock as mistranslation led to VAR not awarding a penalty against Real Madrid vs Bilbao Chelsea could offer promising star on loan in bid to land top defensive target Chelsea set to receive loan plus obligation to buy bid for midfielder this summer

It’s moments like this which rubbish the constant claims that Pogba doesn’t want to be at Manchester United, the ace is clearly massively respected by his teammates.