It’s completely understandable that defenders will panic at the mere sight of Cristiano Ronaldo, and a simple long ball was enough to force the AC Milan defence into a costly error.

Two players are so keen to stop the ball getting to him that they wipe each other out, and it left the Portuguese star one on one with the keeper.

Of course he scores, and it means that Juve appear destined to win the Serie A title yet again:

Pictures from beIN Sport