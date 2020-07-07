Video: Tammy Abraham shows Timo Werner that he’ll face competition with composed finish vs Crystal Palace

While many fans will be excited to see what Timo Werner can offer Chelsea next season, it’s worth remembering that Tammy Abraham is also a very good player too.

The German is known for his movement and composure in front of goal, but Tammy Abraham just showed that tonight with a wonderful finish:

Pictures from NBC

We often hear the cliche about the ball “being passed into the back of the net” but this is close to it, as he picks his spot and nonchalantly side foots it back across the keeper and into the net.

You have to think that Werner will be the starter heading into next season, but Abraham is showing why it might not be an automatic choice.