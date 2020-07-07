Video: Ten men Arsenal pay the price for sitting back as Vardy fires Leicester back into the game

There seemed to be an inevitability about a Leicester equaliser after Eddie Nketiah was sent off for Arsenal, and it didn’t take long to happen.

It’s always going to be a problem if you put everyone back into your own box and don’t pressure the ball, and Arsenal paid the price here as the ball found it’s way to Jamie Vardy at the back price who slid home to equalise:

Pictures from RMC Sport

It’s a tough one to take for Arsenal after they looked like forcing their way back into the Champions League race with a win here, but now they will do well just to take a point from the game.