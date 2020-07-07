Video: VAR has to intervene as Nketiah finally sees red for a horrific challenge

There’s a feeling that refs are deliberately being more lenient because they know VAR will bail them out if they have a shocker, and that has to be the case here.

Things always look worse in slow motion, but it’s hard to fathom how the ref decided that Eddie Nketiah should only be booked for this:

Pictures from RMC Sport

VAR did have to intervene and the red card was eventually shown, so justice was done in the end.

It’s a nightmare for Nketiah because he’s left his team up against it as they try to hold on for the win here, and it’s likely he could miss a few games as a result of the challenge.