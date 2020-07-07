Video: Why Hugo Lloris was furious with Son Heung-min at half-time in Tottenham win

After their heated spat at half-time, Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris explained why he reacted in the way he did towards teammate Son Heung-min on Monday night.

Despite the fact that Spurs went into the interval leading Everton 1-0 after an own goal from Michael Keane, the World Cup-winning French international wasn’t happy with Son.

READ MORE: ‘Needed for the team to grow up’ – Jose Mourinho won’t criticise Tottenham’s Lloris for Son reaction

As seen in the first video below, the pair had to be separated by their teammates as they began to make their way off the pitch, although it was seemingly quickly forgotten about as cameras picked up on the pair embracing each other prior to coming out for the second half and again after the full-time whistle.

The fact that Tottenham won would have undoubtedly helped eased tensions, but Lloris has revealed why he reacted in the way he did towards his own teammate as it would have shocked many, as he wasn’t happy with Son’s lack of effort and tracking back in the build up to Richarlison’s chance just before the break.

“It just belongs to the changing room,” he said, as seen in the video below. “Outside you can say whatever you want. There is a lot of respect between all the players in the changing room. What happened between me and Sonny is just something that is part of football sometimes. But there is no problem at all. You can see at the end of the game we are more than happy to be part of the team and have these three points.

“Yeah, I think to concede a chance a few seconds before half-time because we weren’t pressing properly… yeah, that annoyed me.

“But it’s part of football and we move on.”

Given Tottenham won, the mood would have undoubtedly improved after the game and so while it raised a talking point, it will perhaps be forgotten quite quickly by those involved.

What's happened there?!? ? Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min have to be separated by their teammates as they make their way off the pitch at half-time! ? Watch the second half live on Sky Sports PL! ? pic.twitter.com/pw7l8fklBg — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 6, 2020