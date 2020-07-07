Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has revealed that he’s keen to see loanee Dani Ceballos stay at the club with his deal expiring at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners on a season-long loan deal from Real Madrid last summer, and has two goals and two assists in 30 appearances.

Having initially grown into a key role under former boss Unai Emery at the start of the season, the Spaniard missed nine Premier League games as he was sidelined with an injury, while it took him time to regain his place in the side especially with the coaching changes that were happening at the Emirates too.

Nevertheless, since the start of February, he hasn’t looked back as he has emerged as a key figure in Arteta’s starting XI, and now the Gunners boss has suggested that he wants his compatriot to stay in north London with talks being held.

“I am really happy with him,” he is quoted as saying by Sky Sports. “I love how much he likes to play football, the passion he puts into every training session and in every game. His celebrations, whether he’s on the pitch or on the bench, he puts his life into it.

“He’s evolving the right way and has become a really important player for us.

“We are talking to the club – obviously we don’t own the player, it’s not in our hands. The clubs need to have communication and see what we can do.”

Time will tell if both Real Madrid and Ceballos are keen on a fresh deal being agreed too, but as noted by the Metro in May, the midfield ace has seemingly hinted previously that he’s keen on trying to prove himself at the Bernabeu.

Whether or not he’ll get that opportunity remains to be seen, but if he doesn’t, then perhaps an extended stint working with Arteta and continuing to shine for Arsenal could be the smart move for his career rather than having to settle again elsewhere and starting that process all over again.

Arteta appears to be convinced by him, and so it remains to be seen if Arsenal and Real Madrid can come to an agreement which suits both parties.