Wigan Athletic’s administration a dark day when football was supposed to be “boosting the nation’s morale”

The coronavirus pandemic has truly made 2020 a year to forget, with lives tragically lost, health services overwhelmed, and our ability to live life as normal drastically altered, with no clear end in sight.

It’s easy to understand why so many were delighted to see the return of football, first in Germany and soon after in other countries, including England, over the course of the summer.

Early on in the pandemic, many assumed this would have been impossible, though others argued it would be good for the nation’s morale to get the Premier League back.

So often forgotten, however, are the lower leagues, and many clubs’ existences are now under serious threat as COVID-19 is likely to keep big crowds away from stadiums for some time.

Shockingly, however, the situation at Wigan Athletic, who went into administration last week, has little to do with the health crisis, and is merely a reminder of life outside of the Premier League.

Having changed to new ownership last month, Wigan are now bizarrely on the brink due to the shocking suggestion that their new investors may have actually bought the club as part of a gamble over the club getting relegated from the Championship.

Au Yeung Wai Kay, the new owner of Wigan, has denied these claims, insisting it was coronavirus that caused the team’s financial difficulties.

“Wigan Athletic is a wonderful football club with rich history and a passionate fanbase,” Au Yeung said in a statement.

“We bought Wigan Athletic with the best intentions: to create a team that would get the club back into the Premier League, and I have invested more than £40million (to buy it and repay a loan to former owners the International Entertainment Corporation).