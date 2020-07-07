Menu

Video: Wilfried Zaha unleashes an absolute rocket to put Palace back in it vs Chelsea

Wilfried Zaha has put Crystal Palace back in it against Chelsea tonight with a thunderous long-range strike to make it 2-1.

Watch below as the Ivory Coast international scores perhaps the goal of his career with a powerful effort that absolutely flew past Kepa Arrizabalaga in the Chelsea goal…

Zaha is a fine talent, but it’s not often we see him even attempting long-range efforts like this, as he normally plays less centrally than this and beats defenders with his pace and trickery.

This was quite a hit, but should Chelsea perhaps be expecting better from Kepa here as the shot was fairly central?

