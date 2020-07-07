Video: Kurt Zouma covers incredible ground to produce game-saving challenge for Chelsea at the death

Chelsea defender Kurt Zouma saved the day for his club in this evening’s 3-2 Premier League win over Crystal Palace.

Watch below as the Frenchman showed incredible pace to cover huge ground and get a crucial challenge in on Palace striker Christian Benteke.

This looked a certain goal for the Belgian, but Zouma gave everything to get back and timed his tackle to perfection once he got there.

This allowed Chelsea to hold on to their slender 3-2 lead in what was a nervy encounter.