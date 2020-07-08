Menu

“A real talent”: These Liverpool fans react as youngster makes a surprise start vs Brighton

It would be understandable if Jurgen Klopp decided to play the youngsters and fringe players in the final few games of the season, as there’s only pride to play for.

The problem is that their pride will be hurt after the thumping from Man City last week, so they will want to put that right with a win over Brighton today.

The Liverpool line up is pretty strong, but there’s a surprising start for Neco Williams at left back:

He’s going to have a virtually impossible job in finding a way past Trent Alexander-Arnold for a regular starting spot in his favoured right back role, but it’s a surprise to see him lining up at left back tonight.

It’s always exciting as a fan when a young player gets a chance to show what he can do, and these Liverpool fans sound pleased with his inclusion today:

Brighton know a win will pretty much guarantee their safety so this should be a tough test for Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see how the youngster gets on.

