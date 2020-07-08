“A real talent”: These Liverpool fans react as youngster makes a surprise start vs Brighton

It would be understandable if Jurgen Klopp decided to play the youngsters and fringe players in the final few games of the season, as there’s only pride to play for.

The problem is that their pride will be hurt after the thumping from Man City last week, so they will want to put that right with a win over Brighton today.

The Liverpool line up is pretty strong, but there’s a surprising start for Neco Williams at left back:

He’s going to have a virtually impossible job in finding a way past Trent Alexander-Arnold for a regular starting spot in his favoured right back role, but it’s a surprise to see him lining up at left back tonight.

It’s always exciting as a fan when a young player gets a chance to show what he can do, and these Liverpool fans sound pleased with his inclusion today:

We'll never have a safer run of fixtures to test Neco out at LB. Makes all the sense in the world. — 19ius Anglesmith (@BurtMacklinSOB) July 8, 2020

Neco Williams making full Premier League debut tonight too, that kid looks a real talent — Adam Meagher (@AdamMeagher) July 8, 2020

Ugh. Ox was terrible last game, should be minamino in that spot. Neco Williams deserves to start a game or two ???? — TKJnr #19 ? (@jnrtwum) July 8, 2020

Neco to score an absolute screamer — ??? (@WhatDivockOrigi) July 8, 2020

Absolutely made up for Neco Williams starting tonight. Great to see ?? #LFC — Andy Myers* (@djandymyers) July 8, 2020

Neco Williams starting tonight ? — Tommy Rowlands (@TrRowlands) July 8, 2020

Brighton know a win will pretty much guarantee their safety so this should be a tough test for Liverpool, and it will be interesting to see how the youngster gets on.