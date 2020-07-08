Arsenal legend Martin Keown has warned his old club about the Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang contract situation, citing what happened with Mesut Ozil.

The Gunners great feels that extending Ozil’s contract on big wages was the moment they really “lost” the player, with the former Germany international no longer at his influential best for the club.

Ozil has become an ineffective performer for Arsenal and many fans will agree with Keown that he seems to have lost his motivation since that moment.

The former defender told Stadium Astro, however, that there’s a chance that Aubameyang is a different kind of character, so there may not necessarily be as much of a risk of the same thing happening with him.

The Gabon international has been a superb performer for Arsenal since joining from Borussia Dortmund in January 2018, and the north London giants would do well to sort out his contract situation as soon as possible.

See the video below for Keown’s analysis of the situation and how it might compare to when the club tied Ozil down with a new deal…

“We need a left footed centre-back” – Solskjaer spotted tapping up Man Utd transfer target! Click here to find out who.