Arsenal make an appeal to rescind Eddie Nketiah’s red card vs Leicester

Winning an appeal for a red card is always going to be a tough one, because the league will try and stand up for it’s referees where possible.

That means you need to prove that a clear and obvious error was made, so it will be interesting to see how Arsenal get on with this appeal.

Eddie Nketiah was sent off last night for this tackle, and it’s hard to see how it could be overturned, but it’s been confirmed that an appeal was made:

Arsenal have appealed Eddie Nketiah's red card against Leicester. — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 8, 2020

Plenty of fans will be suggesting that he was going for the ball and didn’t mean it, but it’s also an awful looking challenge when you watch it back.

The Leicester player is very lucky not to get his leg broken, but this shouldn’t necessarily be how decisions are made.

The appeal panel will need to decide if Nketiah was out of control or reckless with his challenge, and it’s hard to see them coming up with a decision to reverse it.