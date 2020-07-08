Matteo Guendouzi refuses to apologise in crunch talks with Arsenal as transfer looks increasingly likely

Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi reportedly refused to apologise in a meeting with club chiefs about his behaviour in the recent defeat to Brighton.

The young Frenchman’s future at the Emirates Stadium now looks in real doubt as France Football report on his meeting with Gunners manager Mikel Arteta, as well as club chiefs Raul Sanllehi, Edu and Huss Fahmy.

According to the report, Guendouzi refused to back down on his antics in the Brighton game, as he felt he had to defend his injured team-mate Bernd Leno.

Still, France Football claim that unless the 21-year-old can bring himself to apologise for his conduct, he will likely be sold at the end of this season.

While the report states Arsenal will not actively put Guendouzi on the transfer list, they will be open to offers for him and may try including him in swap deals for other targets.

CaughtOffside understands that the north London giants are targeting Atletico Madrid star Thomas Partey in that position, and the sale of Guendouzi could undoubtedly help fund that move, which would be a welcome upgrade on Mikel Arteta’s current midfield options.

