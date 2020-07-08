Barcelona youngster may get a first team chance soon as they reject a loan offer from RB Leipzig

Youth development isn’t an exact science as different players will progress at different rates, but it’s generally a good idea for them to play some competitive football.

That’s difficult at Barcelona because the first team is full of quality and there’s no room for errors, so the club has deviated away from it’s youth policy in recent years.

That means you have to think they would jump at the chance to let a prized asset go on loan to develop at a club who have a great record with young players, so this report from Mundo Deportivo is interesting.

They suggest that RB Leipzig made an approach to Barcelona to sign Iliax Moriba on loan, but they have no intention of letting him go out just now.

That does suggest that he might be getting a chance in the first team soon, as the loan move to Leipzig could’ve been a huge chance for him to play and develop.

The report confirms that he’s very highly thought of at Barca and they are confident that he will make the most of his talent, but it will be interesting to see how his career goes.

It’s completely possible that they feel he’s too young to go out on loan and he would develop more by staying and playing in the B team, but it wouldn’t be a shock if he starts to appear in the first team soon.