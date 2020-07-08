Champions Liverpool found to have the most FAKE Twitter followers in the Premier League

According to reliable Belgian journalist Kristof Terreur via a report from Compare Bet, Liverpool have been found to have the highest percentage of ‘fake’ followers of any side in the Premier League.

The Reds, who have just recently been crowned as the top-flight’s champions, actually have the fourth-highest percentage of any team in world football.

The only sides that are worse off – or better off depending on how you see it – in this department are Dutch powerhouses Ajax, as well as Italian sides Roma and Napoli.

The Plastic Twitter fan chart, according to https://t.co/zGbHaDuIVg. pic.twitter.com/ayJ5VoFaqn — Kristof Terreur ?? (@HLNinEngeland) July 8, 2020

Liverpool actually have over three times as much a percentage of fake followers than heated rivals Manchester United, as well as 9% more than title rivals Manchester City.