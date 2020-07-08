Chelsea are reportedly leading the chase for the transfer of Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz this summer.

The Germany international has shone in the Bundesliga to establish himself as one of the most exciting young players in the world in recent times.

Chelsea are in a good position to sign Havertz, however, as the Telegraph claim he’s keen on joining his fellow countrymen Timo Werner and Antonio Rudiger at Stamford Bridge.

The report describes Havertz as a ‘generational talent’, and they state Chelsea could take advantage of the fact that he only has two years left on his contract and plans to inform Leverkusen of his desire to leave this summer.

Chelsea would surely benefit from adding the 21-year-old to their squad, with the Blues still lacking a quality long-term replacement for Eden Hazard.

The west London giants were under a transfer ban when Hazard left for Real Madrid last summer, and Frank Lampard will hope that Hakim Ziyech can help fill that void, though there may well be room for Havertz too.

CFC have had a strong start to the summer with their deals for Werner and Ziyech, and it seems they could still make more big-name additions to their squad.