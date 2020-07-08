Chelsea need to sell recently benched star to raise funds to sign Kai Havertz

It was expected that Chelsea might spend big this summer after saving money from the transfer ban and selling Eden Hazard last summer, but it sounds like even they need to sell players before buying anyone else.

They’ve already secured deals for Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech, and The Mirror have suggested that Jorginho could hold the key to a move for Kai Havertz.

The Bayer Leverkusen star has broken through as one of the biggest talents in world football this season, and the report suggests that Chelsea would need to pay about £70m to sign him.

READ MORE: John Terry heaps praise on Kurt Zouma for his incredible tackle vs Crystal Palace

To offset some of that fee they go on to suggest that Jorginho could be sold, and that would certainly explain why he’s been suddenly benched in recent games.

They indicate that Juventus are interested in signing Jorginho and that makes sense when you consider they Maurizio Sarri is in charge, while N’Golo Kante is also mentioned as someone who could go.

It’s worth pointing out that Chelsea have shown some serious defensive weaknesses in recent games but they only seem intent on adding attacking talent, so they could be fascinating to watch next season.